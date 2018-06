Meritor has launched 20 bearing and seal kits and 70 individual bearings to cover popular Meritor and Dana axles – covering a significant share of drive axle carrier assemblies.

The bearings are manufactured in Europe using high-quality steel for strength, and optimized for balanced load distribution and higher load capacities, the company says. Tighter tolerances on bearing widths have been introduced to reduce the time needed to rebuild carrier assemblies, too.