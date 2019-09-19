Bell expands roaming partnership

Bell has expanded a roaming partnership with AT&T, offering Canadian customers access to AT&T’s LTE-M network across the U.S.

AT&T customers will also be able to roam on Bell’s national LTE-M network on this side of the border.

The LTE-M coverage supports low-power internet-of-things (IoT) applications, delivering lower battery life and lower costs for IoT devices, the company says. The network supports applications including asset tracking, fleet management, smart sensors, and smart city applications.