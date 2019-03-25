Bendix launches safety system retrofits, SafetyDirect enhancements

Bendix announced at the spring meetings of the Technology & Maintenance Council updates to its safety systems, and a new retrofit program.

Bendix Wingman Fusion, Wingman Advanced, VORAD VS-500, AutoVue lane departure warning, Blindspotter side object detection, and SafetyDirect can all be retrofit under the new program.

The Bendix Retrofit Upgrade Program is designed for trucks that didn’t come factory-equipped with active safety systems.

“Keeping a fleet equipped with the latest safety technology can be a never-ending challenge,” said TJ Thomas, Bendix director of marketing and customer solutions, controls. “It’s just not practical to scrap all your trucks and replace them overnight. The Bendix Retrofit Upgrade Program makes it possible to bring vehicles not originally built with selected safety systems up to speed with the latest increasingly essential systems. It helps enhance a fleet’s safety, while also contributing to an improved driver experience vehicle to vehicle.”

Details of the program can be found at www.BendixCVSUpgrade.com.

Bendix also updated its SafetyDirect system, with improved components. A high-resolution forward-looking camera, continuous video recording, increased computing power, on-board connectivity and cyber security, and an optional in-cab driver-facing camera are among the updates.

Bendix also announced a new mobile app for SafetyDirect, which will allow fleet managers to view video on their mobile devices. SafetyDirect Mobile will be launched in the third quarter.