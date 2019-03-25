BlackBerry’s Radar H2 enhances connections

BlackBerry has built on the capabilities of its Radar-M tracking device to develop Radar H2, enhancing connections with 4G LTE cellular networks and a wireless gateway that can connect to cargo sensors, tire pressure monitoring systems, brake sensors, and weigh-in-motion devices.

When mounted on a chassis, Radar H2 can also detect if a container is on or off. No additional wires or external sensors are needed.

The device collects up to 100 times more data than a conventional GPS-based track and trace solution, and delivers the information to an online dashboard in near-real time.

The power comes through a built-in lithium thionyl chloride battery, which the company says will triple the energy density of other power sources used in similar applications, and it will operate from -40 to 85 Ceslius.

BlackBerry says installation takes just 10 minutes.