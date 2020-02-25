BorgWarner incorporates starter protection

BorgWarner has updated its Delco Remy 38MT+ and 39MT heavy-duty gear reduction starters, incorporating its Smart IMS (integrated magnetic switch) and integrated over crank protection.

The starters are used in on- and off-highway commercial vehicles, and the company says it will soon be a factory option from a major OEM.

The Smart IMS, which has been available in the aftermarket since 2017, ensures the solenoid receives the maximum available voltage by reducing voltage drop, and features six electronic functions to protect against damage caused by the operator or system errors.

The IOCP is a built-in circuit breaker that protects against thermal damage by monitoring temperatures and resetting at a safe operating temperature as needed. It also eliminates wiring harnesses.

Together, the technologies are meant to reduce damage linked to excessive cranking, low battery voltage cranking issues, high circuit control resistance issues, starter click-no-crank, solenoid prolonged power, overruns, pinion and ring gear teeth damage, and more, the company says.

Protection features such as time-limited crank, running engine lockout, and auto disengage at engine start are also included.

The starters are covered by a three-year warranty, beating the typical two years that other starters carry.

The combined solution will be available in the aftermarket in the second quarter.