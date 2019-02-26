Boxx packages cyber security

Toronto-based Boxx Insurance has unveiled Cyberboxx to help transportation and logistics providers stay ahead of cyber threats – part of a broad series of industry-focused solutions.
Cyberboxx delivers a real-time score to gauge the state of a company’s cyber exposure, issuing alerts if the score changes. The live intelligence will stop hackers before it’s too late, Boxx Insurance says.
The package includes an enterprise-grade firewall, a team of cyber-security and breach response experts, and comprehensive cyber and data insurance backed by Lloyd’s of London.
Cyberboxx is available through insurance brokers in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia.
