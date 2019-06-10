Bridgestone R123 comes with SmartWay stamp

Bridgestone Americas’ new R123 Ecopia tire emerges as a SmartWay-verified option for trailers, promising lower rolling resistance than the Ecopia R197.

Features include what’s known as an IntelliShape sidewall, designed to reduce overall weight and minimize rolling resistance. Patented NanoPro-Tech polymers also limit energy losses and help to improve fuel economy.

The tread pattern increases traction and grip on wet roads while also absorbing stress on tread edges to promote even wear, the company says.

A special defense groove structure also helps to establish even pressure at the tire shoulder.