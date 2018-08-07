Bridgestone unveils drive tire

Bridgestone Americas has unveiled the Firestone FD711 drive tire to support high-scrub and high-traction applications.

The latest offering delivers a solid grip, long wear, and enhanced retreading capabilities, the company says. It’s recommended for applications including long- and regional-haul service, pickup and delivery, and light-to-moderate on/off highway environments.

Traction is supported with an open shoulder design and aggressive tread blocks, while resistance to wear and abrasion come with the staggered tread block design and tough tread compounds, Bridgestone adds. Other features include a slow-wearing cap compound and cool-running base to help protect against heat, and a four-belt construction to protect the casing in the name of durability and retreading.

It comes in 11R22.5 and 11R24.5 sizes, backed with a 90-day “buy and try” guarantee.