Bridgestone unveils new trailer tire

Bridgestone Americas’ new Firestone FT492 trailer tire comes with a SmartWay stamp for fuel-efficiency, thanks in part to a low rolling resistance.

The tire designed for single- and tandem-axle applications is available in five sizes and also comes with thick sidewall ribs and a wide footprint, the company says.

Patented NanoPro-Tech polymers have been incorporated to reduce energy loss, while the tread pattern itself promotes uniform pressure across the tire to minimize edge wear.

The FT492 is available in Canada and the U.S. in a 295/75R22.5 size. The 11R22.5, 11R22.4, 285/75R24.5 and 255/70R22.5 sizes will available in November.