Bridgestone has unveiled the Bandag BRSS all-position retread for fleets working in on- and off-road environments from pavement to dirt and gravel.

Meant for applications from logging to oil refining and construction, the tire features a 20/32-inch tread for extended wear, a specialized compound to resist chipping and cutting, and an optimized tread design to keep out stones.

It comes in 190, 200, 210, 220, 230, and 240-mm widths.