CalAmp adds CrashBoxx capabilities

CrashBoxx accident reconstruction capabilities will now be embedded in all compatible CalAmp telematics devices.

When a collision occurs, an automatic push notification is sent in real time to CalAmp Telematics Service Provider (TSP) administrators, providing information about the relative location, date and time of the crash. This provides a link to the CrashBoxx Portal, which offers dynamically generated reports including the severity, crash force, direction of impact, speed prior to impact, and other event data. Report prices are based on criteria such as the region, severity of the crash, and urgency of demand.

Rather that basing the findings on an accelerometer alone, the system also uses proprietary algorithms.