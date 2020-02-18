Carrier Transicold adds Supra reefer units

Carrier Transicold’s diesel-powered Supra reefer units now include three new models that are as much as 3 decibels quieter than earlier designs, and weigh 5-9% less than competitive units.

The S7, S8 and S9 units are designed for trucks between 10 and 28 feet long. While they use about 50% less refrigerant, the units also offer up to 20% more cooling capacity depending on the model and operating conditions, the company says.

The designs use 42% fewer unique components than earlier models, and incorporate maintenance-free fans and other upgrades that have extended oil-service intervals to 2,000 hours – a 33% improvement over previous designs.

The wraparound honeycomb grille can also be removed for easy access during service.

Controls come through Carrier Transicold’s APX systems, which capture data and enhance diagnostic capabilities. Those functions can be access through a dash-mounted Cab Command interface.

The Supra series will also integrate with Carrier Transicold’s eSolutions telematics system.