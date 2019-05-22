Carrier Transicold updates app

Carrier Transicold has updated its dealer locator app, adding new features and expanding its service network. The app, now dubbed Carrier Transicold Dealers, is used by customers to find dealers and product information.

More than 300 dealers are included throughout the Americas, including Canada. For the first time, the app is available in French.

The company says the app is more intuitive and easy to use, and the amount of reference material has been expanded.

Users can now access more operator manuals for current and older generation models of trailer refrigeration units, heating systems and auxiliary power units.

The ‘nearby dealers’ function locates the closest dealer, and provides a map, address, contact details and hours of operation. The dealer lookup feature is functional while offline. The app is available for download from Google Play or the Apple App Store.