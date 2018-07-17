Carrier Transicold upgrades APUs

Carrier Transicold has updated its ComfortPro diesel-powered auxiliary power units (APUs), reducing maintenance demands and doubling service intervals.

A tensioner automatically adjusts a new automotive-style multi-V drive belt to help maintain the generator’s full voltage output when the APU is running, the company says. Manual belt tensioning isn’t required anymore.

Maintenance intervals have been doubled to 2,000 hours as well, thanks to the use of CK4 engine oils.

Fully featured ComfortPro diesel-powered APUs offer air conditioning, heating, cab power, engine warming, truck battery monitoring and charging, and optional shore power connectivity.

They provide 12,000 BTUs of cooling and up to 10,000 BTUs of heating, along with power from the 6 kW generator for hotel loads and maintaining the battery’s charge. The shore power option can be plugged into a 110/120-volt source.

The system is available as an integrated or stand-alone system, or with a ClearSky diesel particulate filter for those running in California. A power-only model is also available.

Integrated models warm engines via an APU coolant exchange, while the stand-alone unit uses the generator to power the tractor’s block heater.

www.carrier.com