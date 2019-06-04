CarriersEdge expands course offerings on cargo securement and more

CarriersEdge continues to update its online driver training library, adding two courses on practical cargo securement, as well as training on bloodborne pathogens and the spotted lanternfly.

Spanish translations have also been added to existing Lift Truck Operator Skills and Distracted Driving courses.

CarriersEdge now offers 10 cargo securement courses overall, with the recent addition of versions on securing paper rolls and concrete pipes. Each is based on the Practical Cargo Securement handbook from Techni-Com.

The “Requirements for Paper Rolls” course details the special requirements needed to transport one or more paper rolls with a combined weight of 5,000 lb. or more. The course covers the importance of correctly restraining paper rolls, describes the common methods to properly secure paper rolls, as well as how to secure paper rolls with different orientations.

The “Requirements for Concrete Pipes” course details special requirements needed to transport one or more concrete pipes loaded onto a flatbed trailer, using the loading method of ‘eyes crosswise’ to prevent rolling. The course breaks down the importance of correctly securing concrete pipes, devices used to properly fasten concrete pipes and things to consider before loading concrete pipes onto a trailer. The course also includes techniques on how to properly secure concrete pipes on a flatbed trailer.

New training on bloodborne pathogens helps drivers understand how to protect themselves from disease-causing micro-organisms transmitted through bodily fluid. And the course on preventing the spread on the spotted lanternfly is designed for those traveling through the northeastern U.S., as officials look to curb the spread of the crop-damaging pest.