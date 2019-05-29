Chevin updates fleet management software

Chevin has updated search features and introduced new keyboard shortcuts as part of the latest update to its FleetWave fleet management software.

Searches can now be carried out across the entire system by entering keywords or numbers directly into a search bar, unlike the earlier versions that limited searches to particular modules or fields.

Searches can now include vehicle information, fuel information, invoice numbers, and fuel entries and specifications, the company says. Vehicle searches, meanwhile, can include diverse terms such as vehicle color, trim, and fuel type.