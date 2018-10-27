Continental upgrades tire system

Continental has updated its ContiConnect digital tire monitoring platform, linking related services directly with fleet operations.

New features include the ability to customize tire pressure and temperature thresholds and alerts. For example, the original version of the platform set alerts when tires were 25% underinflated. Now a fleet could set a threshold closer to 10%.

Another new feature is the “air filling assistant,” which supports precise tire inflation regardless of the tire’s temperature. The user is able to toggle between viewing the actual tire pressure and temperature, or viewing a compensated pressure at 68 degrees F to see the cold inflation level. Proper air pressure, measured at cold inflation level, guarantees the highest possible fuel efficiency to save fuel costs, reduces tire wear for long tire life, and helps to prevent tire blowouts for optimal safety.

Also added to the release are printable task lists, exported data for individualized analyses, and the ContiConnect Light that uploads manual tire data to the web portal without requiring a yard reader station or telematics integration.