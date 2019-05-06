Cooper adds wide-base mixed-service tire

Cooper Tire is expanding its Severe Series product line by adding a new mixed-service wide-base all-position tire.

The WBA promises long miles to removal in the face of harsh operating conditions in construction applications like mixers and dump trucks.

The five-rib designs come with 23/32nd tread depths and a zigzag-shaped rib in the center. The end result is a tire designed to offer exceptional traction and cornering around slippery construction sites, the company says.

Special cut, chip, and chunk-resisting compounds combine with Cooper’s Scrub Guard to help withstand scrubbing, curbing damage, and other typical obstacles. Notched ribs around the tire circumference and a stone-ejecting ledge help to battle penetration by sharp rocks and stones. Grooved walls also contain a dual “shelf” to help with tread stability, to minimize squirming during cornering. And tie bars are incorporated to stabilize the center rib.

The four-belt casing is meant to support multiple retreads.

The tire is available in 385/65R22.5 and 425/65R22.5 sizes, in load range L.