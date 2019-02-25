Cooper Roadmaster for mixed-service

Cooper Tire’s new Roadmaster RM351 HD tire has been unveiled to support mixed-service applications such as construction, logging, and mining operations.

Designed for on- and off-road driving, it comes in 11R22.5 and 11R24.5 sizes, in load range H.

The tire is a full inch wider than the RM300 HH that came before it, leading to a 20% larger footprint. Other features include a 32/32 tread depth, offering up to 25% more mileage before removal, depending on the application.

Tire life is supported with tie bars between the outside lug and shoulder, along with interlocked shoulder grooves, which collectively help to limit tire squirm and irregular wear. The sidewall is also made with a “curb bar protector” to help protect casings from cuts and scrub-related damage, the company says.

There are five lugs overall, creating an open pattern to keep out stones while enhancing traction. Stone drilling is being tackled with stone ejector ledges and angled grooves.

The RM351 HD comes with a six-year, two-retread warranty.