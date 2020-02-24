Cooper Tire design stands up to all weather

Cooper Tire’s Work Series is rolling out a new tire for regional fleets in the form of the All Weather Drive (AWD) model.

Coming this June, the tire will come in 295/75R22.5 LR G, 11R22.5 LR H, and 11R24.5 LR H sizes.

The open-shoulder design features tightly packed center tread blocks. Extensive 3D siping enhances traction but also interlocks to maintain the tread’s stability during cornering. The tread depth measures 26/32, while wide snow grooves separate the three inner tread blocks with the outside ribs. Staggered and zigzagging tread blocks promote traction, while shoulder pockets offer some extra bite in tough conditions.

“This is a very unique tread package that was really tailored for fleets running in the worst of conditions,” said Gary Schroeder, executive director of Cooper’s global truck and bus tire business. It’s also the first model to feature the company’s snow groove technology.

Shoulder tie bars support the shoulder ribs and help to combat irregular wear, while stone ejectors between the tread blocks fight stone drilling and protect the casing.