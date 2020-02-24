Cooper Tire offerings for Class 4-6

Cooper Tire has added two offerings to its Work Series lineup, with 19.5-inch sizes for Class 4-6 trucks and vans.

The All-Steel Drive (ASD) features an open shoulder and steel-belted construction, while the All Steel All Position (ASA) features steel belts and a less-aggressive tread.

The tires are available for order beginning in June, and support the growing final-mile market, the company says, referring in particular to an extra strip of rubber on the sidewall that helps to protect against curbing.

“More and more vans and delivery trucks are on the road in final mile deliveries, and those operations continue to grow exponentially,” said Gary Schroeder, executive director of Cooper’s global truck and bus tire business.

The ASD features an 18/32 tread depth and four ribs, with shoulder tie bars offering stability. Special compounds help to protects against scrubbing, curbing, and rapid starts and stops. Chevron-shaped grooves offer the biting edges for traction, while grip in wet conditions is supported with the tire’s 3D zigzag siping interlocks.

Its counterpart, the ASA, features a tread depth of 17/32 and a five-rib pattern. While designed for the steer position, it can be used as a drive tire where extra traction isn’t required. Stone ejectors work with the curb bar to resist common urban hazards, while aisle sipes at the edge of the tire are meant to control irregular wears.

The tires are also designed to work on vocational trucks such as utility vehicles, bucket trucks and ambulances.