Cooper unveils longhaul steer tire

ATLANTA, Ga. – Cooper Tires has added a longhaul steer tire to its Pro Series product line.

The LHS tire will initially be available as a 295/75R22.5, although other sizes are available in June.

Features of the tire — bundled as Cooper’s ECO (Energy Conservation Optimization) technology — combine the design, tread compound and construction needed to deliver ultra-low rolling resistance that exceeds SmartWay requirements by 15%, and meets U.S. EPA greenhouse gas limits for 2021.

The LHS also features an 18/32 tread depth and a footprint that can be a full inch wider than some other steer tires on the market. This helps to promote longer, even wear, Cooper says. The decoupling groove minimizes shoulder wear, while a stepped wall in the tread itself helps to eject stones and prevent stone drilling.

The tread depth itself can be monitored at a glance by looking at the Wear Squares found on the shoulder ribs on each side of the tire. The set of 10 squares on each tire will gradually wear away, leaving an L shape when half the tread is left, and displaying an exclamation point when it’s time to pull the tire for retreading. If the squares appear to differ, there is likely an alignment issue or some other cause of irregular wear to address.

All Pro Series tires are warrantied against manufacturing defects for their full replacement value, until half the tread depth wears away.

The lineup is expected to introduce a trailer tire as early as this fall.