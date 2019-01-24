Crown expands forklift lineup

Crown Equipment is expanding its lineup of counterbalance forklifts with the Crown C-G Series and C-D Series – internal combustion forklifts with pneumatic tires, delivering capacities of 8,000 to 20,000 lb.

Power comes courtesy of a 4.3-liter V6 liquefied propane gas (LPG) engine or a 74-hp 3.4-liter diesel. And the oil-cooled disc brakes that help to bring the motion under control come with a five-year, 10,000-hour warranty

Maintenance access for other systems has been enhanced by mounting electrical components at the front of engine compartments, and using access panels that can be opened without tools. The CD 60-90 diesel models even offer a power tilting cab for easier service.

Driver-focused features include large mirrors, easy-to-read gauges, tilt steering, and a suspension seat, the company says.

An optional cab can be spec’d with air conditioning, heat, a panoramic mirror, and fan. Attachments include options for a fork positioner, rotators, single-double, sideshifter and coil rams. Hydraulic accumulators are used to protect and stabilize loads.

