Crown stacker ready to carry that weight

Crown Equipment’s SHC 5500 Series counterbalance stacker is ready to move loads weighing up to 4,000 lb.

Combing power steering and a reduced head length, each unit is designed to maneuver heavy loads in tight congested spaces from the dock to the warehouse floor, the company says. Its lift height runs from 114 to 172 inches, and the truck can pick up most loads or even double-stacked loads within 10-foot aisles.

The design eliminates the need for outriggers and can handle block stacking and loads that are wider than the truck. Electronic power steering minimizes steering efforts, and the brake override feature can be used when the handle is nearly vertical.

The placement of control buttons on that X10 handle also means the SHC 5500 can be operated with either hand.

The display can be customized for specific applications or operator requirements, while up to 25 secure PIN codes can be assigned to individual operators and matched to one of the pre-programmed performance profiles.