Crown unveils V-FHM battery chargers

Crown Equipment Corporation has released V-FHM Series modular battery chargers for lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries.

The V-FHM Series chargers are more efficient than similar high-frequency designs, the company says. Each is enhanced by automatic voltage sensing technology that identifies a battery when it’s connected, and applies a correct charge between 24 and 96 volts without a separate monitoring device.

The design is smaller and lighter than previous models, and will support conventional, opportunity, fast, and lithium-ion charging depending on the needs.

The chargers are preconfigured to customer specifications including AC input, charge profile, connector size and color, and DC cable length. Maintenance is supported through a web-based interface, where teams can configure, monitor and complete diagnostic work.

Additional accessories include a wired remote control for facilities storing chargers above batteries or in hard-to-reach locations, a tower light kit to view charging status from a distance, and a battery monitoring device that offers advanced reporting capabilities, simplified equalization approaches, and temperature adjustments.

The chargers are now included in Crown Equipment’s V-Force line of forklift chargers, batteries and accessories.