Cummins X12, Endurant in 116-inch Cascadia

The Freightliner Cascadia 116-inch BBC day cab can now be spec’d with the Cummins X12 engine and the Eaton Cummins Endurant Transmission as part of an Integrated Power package.

At 2,700 lb., the Cummins X12 and Endurant combination is expected to be the lightest powertrain available for the Class 8 on-highway market, and that’s particularly important in weight-sensitive markets like bulk and regional haul applications.

Promoted features include smooth shifting and quiet performance, while the Optimized Urge-to-Move and Creep Mode make it easier to maneuver in low-speed environments.

Production begins in mid-2020.

The Freightliner Cascadia is also available with the Cummins X15 engine and the Eaton Cummins Endurant in the 126-inch BBC day cab and sleeper models.