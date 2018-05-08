Cummins X15, Endurant available in LT and LoneStar

Buyers of International LoneStar and LT Series trucks can now order a Cummins X15 engine paired with an Endurant transmission – the product of an Eaton-Cummins joint venture.

The X15 features an 80,000-km oil drain interval that can be extended up to 128,000 km with the Cummins OilGuard program.

The Endurant, meanwhile, includes a self-adjusting clutch and 1.2-million km transmission oil drain interval. Compared to competing automated transmissions, it consumes half the amount of oil.

Performance and efficiency are both improved through seamless communication between the engine and transmission, Cummins adds.