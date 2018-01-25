Dana enhances e-commerce platform, introduces seal installation tool kit

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Dana announced enhancements to its e-commerce platform, and a new seal installation took kit during Heavy-Duty Aftermarket Week.

Dana launched its DanaAftermarket.com e-catalog and e-commerce platform at HDAW last year, and says it has since added many upgrades and enhancements.

“Dana continually looks for opportunities to improve our customers’ interaction with our aftermarket products,” said Peter Cirulis, vice-president of customer experience, strategy, and product planning for Dana Aftermarket. “We made these latest enhancements to maximize the functionality and convenience of DanaAftermarket.com, allowing our customers to easily search our extensive online product catalog, check availability, and purchase through the best real-time, web-based experience possible.”

Dana says the new mobile-ready design makes the buying process easier from any mobile device. Customers can receive notifications on their order status, and connect directly with FedEx, UPS and other delivery companies to track their delivery all the way to their front door or dock, Dana announced.

New from Dana is a Spicer seal installation tool kit, which is color-coded to help with selection. It comes with instructions and tips for working on common Spicer axle models.