Dana gets standard position on T270/T370

Kenworth T270 and T370 medium-duty trucks now come standard with Dana Spicer S140 single-reduction, single-drive axles.

The Kenworth T270 features the Dana Spicer S17-140 rated at 16,000 lb., while the Kenworth T370 is standard with the Dana Spicer S21-140 rated at 21,000 lb.

The S140 axle design features GenTech gearing to reduce noise levels by up to 12dB when compared to standard gear designs, and provide a smoother vehicle ride. The Dana Spicer S140 axles also shed 85 lb. when compared to the Dana P20060S axle.