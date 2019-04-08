Dana launches axles for fire, rescue

Dana has launched S35-190FT single-reduction and S35-590FT double-reduction single drive axles with a gross axle weight rating of 35,000 lb.

Designed for fire and rescue applications, the axles leverage a high-strength, steel-fabricated housing to support higher weights within a shorter wheelbase. The end result delivers a tighter turning radius and better maneuverability, the company says.

About 76 lb. was shed from previous versions to offer more capacity for equipment.

The axles also feature a Venturi lubrication cover to minimize the required lube volumes, while also improving lubricant flows. And the axle housing, seals, yokes, differential lock shift unit components, axle shafts, and external fasteners can all be serviced individually. There’s even an optional driver-controlled wheel differential lock to support traction.