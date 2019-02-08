Dana launches TCO calculator

Dana has produced a total cost of ownership calculator, which will help fleets run cost comparisons between diesel and full-electric powertrain options.

The calculator requires minimal input and includes visual prompts for simple navigation, the company says. Users can input their vehicle acquisition costs, taxes, tolls, and maintenance fees, or if this information isn’t available, Dana pre-populates the calculator with common parameters.

It takes into account fuel, equipment and other costs to generate an annual cost-per-mile.

The calculator is available at Dana.com/tco.