Direct-drive electric powertrain for Class 2-6

Dana’s TM4 Sumo LD direct-drive electric powertrain combines a motor and inverter for Class 2-6 vehicles.

The end result offers a modular package for e-axle platforms. And when integrated with a Dana electrified axle, the TM4 Sumo LD can be used in light-commercial, minibus, medium-duty truck and bus, and even heavy-duty Class 8 hybrid vehicles.

The TM4 Sumo lineup itself already powers more than 12,000 electric vehicles on the road.

There are three models available, offering up to 250 kW of continuous power and 1,200 Nm of torque. New windings, combined with an internal permanent magnet rotor design, means a 10% reduction in magnets and a lighter, compact design for smaller vehicle envelopes.

The Sumo LD is matched with a three-phase CO150 inverter.