Drivewyze warns of rollovers, low bridges

Drivewyze’s PreClear weigh station bypass service has introduced added support that warns drivers whether the way is clear, through the Drivewyze Safety Notifications service.

The free addition to the PreClear service will alert drivers when they are approaching areas prone to rollovers, or upcoming low bridges. The rollover alerts focus on exit ramps and curves, and cover 500 locations in 32 states. Another 1,500 strike-prone bridges have also been identified.

The company says more safety notifications are coming.

The service is available through several partner platforms, including Isaac Systems, Omnitracs, Orbcomm, Platform Science, Switchboard, Transflo, and Trimble.