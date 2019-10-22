Eaton, Cummins join forces in PDU

Eaton’s eMobility business unit has unveiled a new Flex Power Distribution Unit (PDU) for high-voltage electrified commercial vehicles.

A PDU connects main battery power to the rest of the vehicle.

Cummins will supply specific pieces of the Flex PDU, which distributes power, protects the vehicle and occupants, and protects power electronics from short circuits, crash-related events, or other electrical system faults.

The unit is also able to provide original equipment manufacturers with diagnostic information, delivered through the controller area network (CAN). That will offer insights into issues such as where the most power is consumed.

Each output channel offers isolation detection, voltage and current sensing, pre-charge functionality, high-voltage interlock, circuit protection and switching capability.

As the name implies, the Flex PDU comes with flexible and modular packaging that can be tailored to customer spec’s, supporting low-volume commercial vehicle applications.

The Flex PDU is scheduled to enter production by 2021, and will be showcased during the coming North America Commercial Vehicle (NACV) Show in Atlanta.