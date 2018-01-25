Eaton enhances ServiceRanger 4

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Eaton announced during Heavy-Duty Aftermarket Week that it has enhanced its ServiceRanger 4 diagnostic and service software to better support its automated transmissions.

Eaton is also simplifying the product offering to include just Basic (read-only) and Professional (full-service) offerings. It has also created a new multi-year licensing option.

It has also adjusted its pricing to allow for a more rapid adoption in the heavy-duty service provider network.

“With the acceptance of automated transmission products continuing to grow, we want to make ServiceRanger 4 more accessible to speed up repair times and reduce truck down time,” said Bill Gross, program manager – service solutions, Eaton. “The new ServiceRanger 4 is a powerful tool to help professional technicians diagnose and fix complex problems affecting automated and electronic systems.”