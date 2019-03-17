Engine Armour makes bid for truck business

Engine Armour Tech is a preventive maintenance treatment for engines, transmissions, differentials and more – just don’t think of it as an oil or oil additive.

The penetrating ceramic metal sealer is based on nanotechnology that cleans, seals microscopic fissures in metal, optimizes lubricant protection, reduces friction, and improves engine performance, its maker says.

Additional benefits are said to include fewer maintenance issues linked to soot and carbon, and reduced wear on parts.

The formula – added to hot engines — first originated under a different brand name in New Brunswick in 2008 and is offered in 14 countries for construction and mining equipment, buses, private passenger vehicles and trucks. During that time, the company says there have been no product failures or claims, although it was previously marketed under another name.

In a fresh push into the trucking industry, Engine Armour conducted track-based Type 2 SAE J1321 tests on Nov. 30, looking at fuel consumption. Fuel economy gains were measured close to 2.4% with a 1% margin of error, through tests conducted at the Southwest Research Institute.

Other passed tests included the ASTM D-7216 engine oil elastomer compatibility test, and the ASTM D4172 standard test method for wear preventive characteristics of lubricating fluid.