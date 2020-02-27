FCCC comes out with all-electric MT50e truck chassis

Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) announced it’s partnering with Proterra to bring to market an all-electric MT50e truck chassis.

The Proterra system powering the truck will feature 226 kWh of energy capacity and an all-electric drive system. The MT50e will have a GVWR of 16,000 to 23,000 lbs, with no reduction in cargo volume capacity, FCCC said. It will achieve about 125 miles of driving range and can be fully charged in about three hours.

In addition to the electric vehicle components, Proterra also offers high power charging systems that the company says are purpose-built for commercial applications and use standardized technology for interoperability. Proterra charging systems utilize the universal J1772-CCS Type 1 charging standard, enabling operators to utilize Proterra charging systems for a range of battery-electric powered vehicles.