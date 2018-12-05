Fleet Complete launches tracker on Telus network

Fleet Complete has launched a low-power asset tracker exclusively on the Telus LTE-M network.

With a single battery charge, the AT1 units will support 3,300 pings. With a default reporting frequency of once per day, it means the battery life can last for years.

It’s more than a GPS tracker alone. The AT1 – small enough to fit into the palm of your hand — has sensors that capture humidity, temperature, light exposure, and impact. And all the parameters can be monitored through a dedicated mobile app.

It can be attached to nearly any surface with screws, ties, tape or other securing mechanisms.

The Telus LTE-M network was built to support IoT devices, is 5G ready, and offers the most comprehensive LTE-M coverage in Canada, Telus notes.