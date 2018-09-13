Flexible disc for aluminum work

Those who need to work with heat-sensitive metals such as aluminum and other non-ferrous alloys now have access to the Enduo-Flex ALU flap disc for aluminum blending and finishing.

Offered through Walter Surface Technologies, the discs are free of iron, sulfur and chlorine. They’re made with a zirconia alumina grain blend, and the company says they’ll deliver a consistent finish without discoloration.

The Enduro-Flex ALU’s coating prevents load-up and glazing, extending the life of the disc, while it also has a trimmable backing that can reportedly triple disc life.

The discs are available in 4.5-, five-, six-, and seven-inch diameters with grit values of 40, 60 and 80. RPM ratings range from 8,600 to 13,300.