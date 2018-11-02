FlowBelow aero device verified

FlowBelow Aero Inc announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has verified their new Trailer AeroSlider Stage 2 system for the EPA SmartWay program.

Fuel economy tests made in accordance with EPA SmartWay protocols demonstrated a 1.93% fuel savings, which exceeds the minimum requirement for EPA SmartWay verification. These tests confirmed an additional 0.70% fuel savings improvement over FlowBelow’s Stage 1 AeroSlider System.

The AeroSlider consists of multiple components including ‘quick-release’ wheel covers, fairings positioned between and behind the trailer wheels, and aerodynamic mud flaps behind them. Instead of attaching to the body of the trailer, the system is mounted directly to the sliding trailer suspension and travels with the suspension.

The system is designed to complement other trailer-mounted aerodynamic devices such as trailer skirts and tails and offers additive fuel savings depending on the combination of devices implemented.

FlowBelow Aero also announced that its fuel saving ‘Quick-Release’ Wheel Covers are now offered as a factory option on all International LT and RH Series trucks.

The FlowBelow wheel covers will also be included on International’s new MPG Package, which includes bumper effects, chassis skirts, and wheel covers. The wheel cover design provides instantaneous and tool-free access to the wheel end via a patented ‘push and turn’ quick-release latching system.