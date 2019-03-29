Fontaine, Daycab can extend HX cabs

Fontaine Modification Company and Daycab Company can now add eight inches of interior space to the rear of International HX Series truck cabs.

The HX Series has a short bumper to back of cab measurement, which makes it a fit for applications where length is an issue. But in other applications where the length isn’t as much of an issue, the extended cab offers more space for personal items or adjusting seats.

The cab extension is designed to use many OE parts, maintain the existing cab and exhaust mounts, and use a minimal number of specially designed parts, the companies say.

Daycab Company builds the extensions at its Tennessee manufacturing facility, while Fontaine then installs them at a Laredo, Texas, modification center. The latter location is near the plant where Navistar builds the HX Series.