FreightPOP covers full pop for software

FreightPOP has unveiled a free version of its transportation management solution (TMS) software to support parcel, LTL, TL, intermodal, international air and ocean freight shipments – connecting to an unlimited number of carriers.

The software supports up to 50 shipments through a user’s preferred modes and carriers every month, and offers up to 100 shipment quotes per month with no limits on locations or carriers. It can also print standard shipping labels for all 50 shipments per month.

Those who upgrade to standard, pro or enterprise versions of the software receive features including invoice auditing, reporting and third-party integration.