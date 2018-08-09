Giti goes wide

Giti Tire (USA) has unveiled the GDL633 FS ultra-wide-base tire for drive axles and the GTL933 FS ultra-wide base tire for trailers in longhaul applications.

Both models of the SmartWay-verified offerings are available in the 445/50R22.5 size.

Promoted features on the drive tire include a special tread compound to reduce rolling resistance, sipes designed for the even contact pressure needed to minimize irregular wear, and the lug pattern design for traction and stability. There are seven circumferential grooves to evacuate water.

Features of the trailer tire include an optimized tread design on the rib edges to minimize irregular wear, and a wide tread design that promises a consistent contact patch pressure. Tread grooves have also been enhanced to minimize stone retention.