GoCam goes to Geotab Marketplace

SmartWitness’ video telematics system, GoCam, has become the latest addition to the Geotab Marketplace.

Through GoCam, fleets can monitor driver behavior in real time using up to four camera channel inputs – providing what the company describes as an undeniable witness after a safety-critical event such as a collision.

GoCam is also integrated with the Geotab rules engine so users can correlate a video upload to a Geotab events such as a breached geofence or speeding event.