Goodyear steers for longhaul

Goodyear has added another product to its Endurance family of high-mileage long-haul tires with the introduction of the Endurance LHS steer tire, which complements the line’s LHD drive tire.

After several years of research and field testing, Goodyear says the new product is it’s best long-haul steer tire for miles to removal. Like the Endurance LHD, the new steer tire is SmartWay-verified.

The new Endurance LHS features: a new, wear-resistant tread compound; a new dual-layer tread with uniform stiffness for slow, even wear; new rigid casing construction for a consistent footprint; and new casing compounds for low rolling resistance

The Goodyear Endurance LHS is available in the following sizes: 295/75R22.5 (load ranges G and H): 11R22.5 (load ranges G and H); and 11R24.5 (load ranges G and H). An additional size, 285/75R24.5 (load ranges G and H), will be available in July.

www.goodyeartrucktires.com