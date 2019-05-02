Haldex unveils Midland air, electrical accessories

Haldex has unveiled a lineup of Midland 3IN1 ConnectSets, seven-way cable assemblies, tractor-trailer jumper air lines, tender kits, and a wider array of brake hose assemblies that include dual live swivel fitting configurations.

In 2016 the company relaunched the Midland value line, which also includes actuators, air tanks, air coils and air tubes, electrical coils, clutches, fittings, gladhands, and water pumps.

Part numbers, product features, and technical data can be found at haldex.com.