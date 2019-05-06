Hankook unveils super-single drive tire

Hankook Tire’s new e3 WiDE DL21 super single drive tire has been unveiled with the promise of a longer life when compared to the DL07 that came before it.

Company testing shows the new tire betters the DL07’s mileage by 10%, while rolling resistance improved 10%.

Three-dimensional sipes have been incorporated to increase traction, lifespan, and performance. There are also seven main grooves in the redesigned tread, which reduces the threat of cracking tread blocks during the tire’s longer lifespan.

The manufacturing process is said to address safety, mileage, anti chip cut, retreadabilty, and traction.

The tire comes in a 445/50R22.5 size.