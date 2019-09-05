Heated option added to Pinnacle seats

Seats Incorporated has unveiled a new heated option for its Pinnacle products, offering a high/low/off heat setting for the seat back and cushion.

The Pinnacle itself includes an enhanced EVC Cushion Comfort System, a fully reclining backrest, and what the company says is the longest armrest in the industry.

The Pinnacle seats also provide an eight-position extendable cushion, a rake that adjusts 13 degrees in either direction, and an air lumbar package including dual lumbars and side bolsters.

The seat’s universal-ride suspension features added suspension travel along with a tuned adjustable shock to help everything keep from bottoming our or topping out. And a Click-N-Go EZ exit makes it easier to enter and leave the truck cab.

The Pinnacle comes standard with an ergonomic control panel, bellow suspension cover, and two-tone covers made of DuraLeather or a Pinnacle Cloth and DuraLeather.