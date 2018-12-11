Truck News

Product

Heavy-duty tire changers from John Bean

John Bean has unveiled a series of three heavy-duty tire changers, covering a variety of sizes.

The largest option in the range, the 8058, can service up to 58-inch wheels and 95-inch tires. It comes with a wireless control pendant, and is a tool that allows a single operator to change even the largest and heaviest assemblies.

The 8056 handles up to 44-inch wheels and 90-inch tires on agricultural equipment ant trucks. It features strong tulip clamping jaws that can handle most off-road assemblies, the company says.

Rounding out the lineup is 8026, which can change wheels up to 26 inches and tires as large as 60 inches. Designed as a “do all” machine for heavy-duty service, it can service truck and skid loader tires. An optional roller accessory is available for those dealing with tubeless highway assemblies.

Print this page
Related Articles
TruckNews
TodaysTrucking


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*