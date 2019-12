Huayi Tire Canada, which distributes TBR and OTR tires, is introducing new sizes for the FT115 and RDS3 tires.

The FT115, part of Double Coin’s Opti-Green Series, is now available as a 295/75R22.5. It has a load index of 144/141, and 14 PR (Load Range G).

The all-season RSD3 will be available as a a 225/70R19.5 with a load index of 128/126N, 14PR (Load Range G), and N speed rating.

Both tires are backed by a seven-year warranty, and a casing warranty that covers three retreads.

www.huayitirecanada.com